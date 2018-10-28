Coffee County Youth Basketball League Update

The Coffee County Elementary Basketball League was in action on Saturday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.
Girls’ Results:
College Street slipped past East Coffee 12 to 9
New Union edged Deerfield 17 to 16
Westwood leveled Hillsboro 21 to 4
Boys’ Results
College Street nailed East Coffee 37 to 6
Deerfield shot down New Union 21 to 12
Westwood doubled up Hillsboro 32 to 16
North Coffee charged past Hickerson 28 to 11
Unofficial Standings
|Place
|Girls
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Westwood
|3
|0
|2
|North Coffee
|2
|0
|3
|College Street
|2
|1
|4
|East Coffee
|1
|1
|5
|New Union
|1
|2
|6
|Hillsboro
|0
|2
|7
|Deerfield
|0
|3
|Place
|Boys
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Deerfield
|3
|0
|1
|Hillsboro
|2
|1
|3
|College Street
|2
|1
|3
|Westwood
|2
|1
|3
|New Union
|1
|2
|3
|East Coffee
|1
|2
|7
|North Coffee
|0
|2
|7
|Hickerson
|0
|3
|Schedule for November 3rd
|Girls
|Boys
|New Union
|vs
|Hillsboro
|9:00
|10:00
|Deerfield
|vs
|Westwood
|11:00
|12:00
|East Coffee
|vs
|North Coffee
|1:00
|2:00
|College St
|vs
|Hickerson
|—
|3:00