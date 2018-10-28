«

Coffee County Youth Basketball League Update

The Coffee County Elementary Basketball League was in action on Saturday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.

Girls’ Results:
College Street slipped past East Coffee 12 to 9
New Union edged Deerfield 17 to 16
Westwood leveled Hillsboro 21 to 4
Boys’ Results
College Street nailed East Coffee 37 to 6
Deerfield shot down New Union 21 to 12
Westwood doubled up Hillsboro 32 to 16
North Coffee charged past Hickerson 28 to 11

 

 

Unofficial Standings

Place Girls Wins Losses
1 Westwood 3 0
2 North Coffee 2 0
3 College Street 2 1
4 East Coffee 1 1
5 New Union 1 2
6 Hillsboro 0 2
7 Deerfield 0 3
Place Boys Wins Losses
1 Deerfield 3 0
1 Hillsboro 2 1
3 College Street 2 1
3 Westwood 2 1
3 New Union 1 2
3 East Coffee 1 2
7 North Coffee 0 2
7 Hickerson 0 3

 

Schedule for November 3rd Girls Boys
New Union vs Hillsboro 9:00 10:00
Deerfield vs Westwood 11:00 12:00
East Coffee vs North Coffee 1:00 2:00
College St vs Hickerson 3:00

 