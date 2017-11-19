«

»

Coffee County Youth Basketball League Update – 18Nov2017

The Coffee County elementary basketball league was in action on Saturday with a slate of 12 games. The league had their last games before the Thanksgiving break as they will take off this coming Saturday. Six schools were in action as College Street had the week off.
Girls’ Results
East Coffee edged Hillsboro – 14 to 13
New Union bested Deerfield – 35 to 16
North Coffee topped Westwood – 32 to 14

Boys’ Results
Hillsboro beat East Coffee – 27 to 8
Deerfield got past New Union – 23 to 14
Westwood rolled up North Coffee – 28 to 6

Saturday’s Schedule – 25November2017
No games – Thanksgiving holiday

Saturday’s Schedule – 2December2017

at CHS     Girls Boys
College St vs East Coffee 9:00 10:00
Westwood vs New Union 11:00 12:00
Hillsboro vs North Coffee 1:00 2:00

Unofficial Standings(thru Nov 18)

Place Girls Wins Losses
1 New Union 4 0
2 Hillsboro 3 1
2 North Coffee 3 1
4 East Coffee 2 2
5 Westwood 2 3
6 College Street 1 3
7 Deerfield 0 5
Place Boys Wins Losses
1 College Street 4 0
2 Westwood 4 1
3 New Union 2 2
3 Hillsboro 2 2
5 Deerfield 2 3
6 North Coffee 1 3
7 East Coffee 0 4