Coffee County Youth Basketball League Update – 18Nov2017

The Coffee County elementary basketball league was in action on Saturday with a slate of 12 games. The league had their last games before the Thanksgiving break as they will take off this coming Saturday. Six schools were in action as College Street had the week off.
Girls’ Results
East Coffee edged Hillsboro – 14 to 13
New Union bested Deerfield – 35 to 16
North Coffee topped Westwood – 32 to 14
Boys’ Results
Hillsboro beat East Coffee – 27 to 8
Deerfield got past New Union – 23 to 14
Westwood rolled up North Coffee – 28 to 6
Saturday’s Schedule – 25November2017
No games – Thanksgiving holiday
Saturday’s Schedule – 2December2017
|at CHS
|Girls
|Boys
|College St
|vs
|East Coffee
|9:00
|10:00
|Westwood
|vs
|New Union
|11:00
|12:00
|Hillsboro
|vs
|North Coffee
|1:00
|2:00
Unofficial Standings(thru Nov 18)
|Place
|Girls
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|New Union
|4
|0
|2
|Hillsboro
|3
|1
|2
|North Coffee
|3
|1
|4
|East Coffee
|2
|2
|5
|Westwood
|2
|3
|6
|College Street
|1
|3
|7
|Deerfield
|0
|5
|Place
|Boys
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|College Street
|4
|0
|2
|Westwood
|4
|1
|3
|New Union
|2
|2
|3
|Hillsboro
|2
|2
|5
|Deerfield
|2
|3
|6
|North Coffee
|1
|3
|7
|East Coffee
|0
|4