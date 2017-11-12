«

»

Coffee County Youth Basketball League Update – 11Nov2017

The Coffee County elementary basketball league was in action on Saturday with a slate of 12 games. The season has crossed the halfway point as 3 weeks remain in the regular season. Six schools were in action as Hillsboro had the week off.

 

Girls’ Results
New Union beat College Street – 21 to 6
North Coffee got past Deerfield – 31 to 6
East Coffee edged Westwood – 16 to 10

Boys’ Results
College Street raced past New Union – 33 to 12
Deerfield stopped North Coffee 26 to 9
Westwood dropped East Coffee – 29 to 2

Saturday’s Schedule – 18November2017

at CHS Girls Boys
East Coffee vs Hillsboro 9:00 10:00
New Union vs Deerfield 11:00 12:00
North Coffee vs Westwood 1:00 2:00

Unofficial Standings(thru Nov 11)

Place Girls Wins Losses
1 Hillsboro 3 0
2 New Union 3 0
3 North Coffee 2 1
4 Westwood 2 2
5 East Coffee 1 2
6 College Street 1 3
7 Deerfield 0 4
Place Boys Wins Losses
1 College Street 4 0
2 Westwood 3 1
3 New Union 2 1
4 North Coffee 1 2
5 Hillsboro 1 2
6 Deerfield 1 3
7 East Coffee 0 3

 

 