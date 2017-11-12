Coffee County Youth Basketball League Update – 11Nov2017

The Coffee County elementary basketball league was in action on Saturday with a slate of 12 games. The season has crossed the halfway point as 3 weeks remain in the regular season. Six schools were in action as Hillsboro had the week off.
Girls’ Results
New Union beat College Street – 21 to 6
North Coffee got past Deerfield – 31 to 6
East Coffee edged Westwood – 16 to 10
Boys’ Results
College Street raced past New Union – 33 to 12
Deerfield stopped North Coffee 26 to 9
Westwood dropped East Coffee – 29 to 2
Saturday’s Schedule – 18November2017
|at CHS
|Girls
|Boys
|East Coffee
|vs
|Hillsboro
|9:00
|10:00
|New Union
|vs
|Deerfield
|11:00
|12:00
|North Coffee
|vs
|Westwood
|1:00
|2:00
Unofficial Standings(thru Nov 11)
|Place
|Girls
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Hillsboro
|3
|0
|2
|New Union
|3
|0
|3
|North Coffee
|2
|1
|4
|Westwood
|2
|2
|5
|East Coffee
|1
|2
|6
|College Street
|1
|3
|7
|Deerfield
|0
|4
|Place
|Boys
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|College Street
|4
|0
|2
|Westwood
|3
|1
|3
|New Union
|2
|1
|4
|North Coffee
|1
|2
|5
|Hillsboro
|1
|2
|6
|Deerfield
|1
|3
|7
|East Coffee
|0
|3