Coffee County Youth Anglers Fare Well at TN BASS Trail Tournament

The Coffee County Youth Bass Club sent 2 boats with 4 team members to the Tennessee Bass Nation Trail event at Center Hill Lake on Saturday. Of the 108 boats in the competition, Coffee County placed both of their boats in the top 46 boats in the event.
The boat of Issac Turner and Cam Rutledge was the top finisher for Coffee County as they finished in 6th place with a total catch of 10.52 pounds. That finish vaulted them to 51st place in the overall state standings.
The boat of Braeden and Colby Thurmond captured a 46th place finish with a total catch of 2.90 pounds. The Thurmond brothers still maintain a 14th place state ranking following the Center Hill Tournament.
The next Tennessee Bass Nation Trail event will take place on Saturday at Tims Ford Lake. The next Coffee County Youth Bass Club tournament will be held on Saturday, March 18th on Woods Reservoir. For more information about the Coffee County Youth Bass Club, you can check out their FaceBook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Coffee-County-Youth-Bass-Club-1227052340639230/