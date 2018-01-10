Coffee County Wrestlers Fall to Blackman and Lawrence County on Tuesday Night

The CHS wrestling team welcomed Blackman and Lawrence County to the Raider Academy on Tuesday night for a region tri-match. Taking on the 9th ranked Blaze of Blackman, Coffee County fell 72 to 10. Against Lawrence County, the Raiders fared only slightly better against the experienced Wildcats falling 66 to 18
Against Blackman, Evan Jaynes(at 145 pounds) got a win on an 11 to 2 major decision for Coffee County. Noah O’Shields(170) got a win via a pin fall for the Red Raiders. In the Lawrence County match, Coffee County got pin fall wins from Jaynes(145) and Hunter Massey(106) to go with a forfeit win from Reynaldo Reyes(182).
The Raider grapplers travel to Cookeville on Thursday for a 4 way duals meet. Coffee County will square off against the host Cavaliers along with Livingston Academy and Upperman. The first matches will get underway at 6 PM at Cookeville High School.