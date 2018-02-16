Coffee County Wrestler Alicean Stottlemyer Opens State Tournament on Friday

Coffee County senior wrestler Alicean Stottlemyer begins her quest for a state title on Friday as the TSSAA State Wrestling Championships get underway in Franklin. Stottlemyer is the first Lady Raider wrestler to qualify for the state meet. Stottlemyer advanced to the girls’ state tournament on Saturday, January 27th with a 4th place finish in the TSSAA West Region Individual Tournament at Nolensville.
Weigh-in will take place at 9 AM on Friday with 1st round action set to begin at 11 AM. The championship match is scheduled for 9 AM on Saturday morning. The state wrestling tournament is held at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin. Alicean will open up against top-seeded Haley Brown of Elizabethton in the first round of the double elimination tournament.
You can keep track of live results at: http://tssaasports.com/sports/wrestling-girls/