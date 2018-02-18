Coffee County Wrestler Alicean Stottlemyer Medals at State

Coffee County senior wrestler Alicean Stottlemyer became the first Lady Raider wrestler to earn a medal on Saturday at the TSSAA State Wrestling Championships in Franklin. Stottlemyer is also the first Lady Raider wrestler to qualify for the state meet. Stottlemyer advanced to the medal round with a win in the first round of the consolation bracket on Friday. Stottlemyer finished the tournament twith a record of 2 and 2 to capture a 4th place finish.
Opening up on Friday against the top ranked wrestler in the state, Stottlemyer was pinned in the 1st round. Alicean rebounded to capture a 2nd round pin on Friday afternoon to advance to Saturday’s medal round. Stottlemyer captured her second straight pin on Saturday morning in the first round setting up a battle for 3rd place on Saturday afternoon.
In the consolation bracket finals, Alicean squared off against Abigail Vance of West Creek. Stottlemyer controlled much of the match and nearly scored a pin against Vance. Stottlemyer ended up losing a heart-breaking 3 to 2 decision to settle for 4th place. The medal finish is the highest finish for any Coffee County wrestler at the state championship.