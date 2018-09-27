Coffee County Volleyball Sweeps Shelbyville

The Coffee County volleyball team continued to build their momentum on Wednesday night as they closed out their district regular season at home against Shelbyville. The Lady Raiders will enter next week’s district tournament on a 2 game district winning streak after sweeping the Eaglettes at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Coffee County won by set scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-15.
The Lady Raiders had an astounding 35 kills in the match to go with 13 aces as they completely dominated Shelbyville. Lexi Bryan had a big night at the net as she led Coffee County in kills with 11 and added a block. Keri Munn led the team in service aces with 5 and added 7 kills. Keelie Hillis, Amanda Mukai and Kiya Ferrell all added 5 kills. Abigail Layne led the team in assists with 15 while Mukai added 8. Hillis was the team leader in digs with 6.
Coffee County closes out the regular season on the road on Thursday when they travel to Sparta to take on White County. Coach Andrew Taylor will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season and give us an update on the district tournament which will be held in Shelbyville. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard each Saturday from 10 to 11 AM here on Thunder Radio. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast LIVE from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln.