Coffee County Volleyball Sweeps Eagleville on Wednesday

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team welcomed Eagleville to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Wednesday. Coffee County eliminated a lot of the unforced errors they experienced on Tuesday night as they captured a straight set victory. The Lady Raiders won by set scores of 25-20, 25-17 and 25-8.
Coffee County got 21 kills and 12 aces on the match while committing only 15 unforced errors. The trio of Keelie Hillis, Keri Munn and Kiya Ferrell led the Lady Raiders in kills with 4 each. Abigail Layne scored 4 service aces for while Munn and Ferrell each served up 2 aces. Amanda Mukai had 11 assists while Sarah West led the team in digs with 5.
Thursday night’s home match with Shelbyville has been cancelled, so the Lady Raiders will next be action at home on Tuesday as they play host to Warren County. First serve is set for 6 PM.