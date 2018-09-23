Coffee County Volleyball Struggles on Saturday at Stewarts Creek

Finishing up a week of road games, the Coffee County CHS volleyball team visited Smyrna on Saturday to compete in the Stewarts Creek Invitational. The Lady Raiders went 1 and 3 on the day in the tournament. Coffee County captured a come from behind 2 set to 1 win over LaVergne.
The Lady Raiders were led in kills on the weekend by Keri Munn who had 17. Kiya Ferrell and Lexi Bryan each finished with 13 kills. Abigail Layne led the team in aces with 8 while Ferrell added 6. Amanda Mukai led the team in assists with 27 and Keelie Hillis followed close behind with 18. Ferrell also led the Lady Raiders in digs with 12 and Mukai finished with 8.
Coffee County will back at home on Tuesday for Senior Night. The Lady Raiders will play host to Franklin County in a district contest. First serve is set for 6:30 PM and Senior Night activities will be held before the match.