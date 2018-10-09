Coffee County Volleyball Season Comes to Close in Region Tournament

The Coffee County CHS volleyball saw their season come to a close on Tuesday night in the Region 4AAA tournament semifinals. The Lady Raiders, who were the runner-up in District 8AAA, squared off against state power Siegel in the semifinals. The Lady Stars dispatched the Lady Raiders in straight sets 8-25, 13-25 and 11-25.
Coffee County finished with 12 kills with 4 each from Keri Munn, Kiya Ferrell and Lexi Bryan. Amanda Mukai led the team in assists with 8. Keelie Hillis led the Lady Raiders in digs with 7.
Following the match, freshman Kiya Ferrell was named to the All-Region team. The loss ends the season for the Lady Raiders who advanced to the region tournament for the 7th straight season.