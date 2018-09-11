Coffee County Volleyball Falls to Warren County

The Lady Raider volleyball team of Coffee County Central High School welcomed non-district rival Warren County to “The Patch” on Tuesday. Looking for a season sweep against the Lady Pioneers, Coffee County committed 28 hitting errors as they fell in 4 sets. The Lady Raiders fell by set scores of 19-25, 23-25, 25-23 and 19-25.
Coffee County was led on the night by Kiya Ferrell. The freshman led the team in aces with 4, kills with 13 and blocks with 4. Keelie Hillis had 7 kills, 2 blocks and 10 assists. Lexi Bryan added 10 kills. Amanda Mukai led the Lady Raiders in assists with 19 and Gracie Pippenger had the team lead in digs with 10.
The Lady Raiders hit the road on Wednesday for an “in-school” match at Oakland. That match will get underway at 1:30 PM. Coffee County is back at home on Thursday when they host non-district rival Grundy County. First serve is set for 6 PM at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Our pregame show will begin at 5:45.