Coffee County Volleyball Falls to Lincoln County

Kicking off a brutal week of games, the Coffee County Central High volleyball team traveled to Fayetteville on Tuesday looking for revenge with Lincoln County. Ten service errors and 15 hitting errors spelled doom as the Lady Raiders were dropped in straight sets. Lincoln County won by set scores of 11-25, 19-25 and 9-25.
Kiya Ferrell led Coffee County in kills with 5 and had the Lady Raiders lone block of the match. Maddie Husted had 6 digs to lead the team while Abigail Layne led in aces with 2. Keelie Hillis led the Lady Raiders in assists with 5.
The Lady Raiders travel to Eagleville on Wednesday for an in-school game. The Lady Raiders will take on the Lady Eagles beginning at 1:30.