Coffee County Volleyball Falls at White County

The Coffee County volleyball team closed out the regular season on the road on Thursday in Sparta. The Lady Raiders traveled to White County for a non-district match. Playing a best 2 out of 3 match, Coffee County lost in 3 sets. The Lady Raiders fell by set scores of 25-19, 21-25 and 19-25.
Coffee County was led in kills by Lexi Bryan who had 9. Keri Munn added 7 kills, Amanda Mukai had 6 and Keelie Hillis scored 5 kills. Hillis led the team in aces with 3 while Munn and Abigail Layne each finished with 2 aces. Kiya Ferrell had the team lead in digs with 9 while Hillis finished with 7. Mukai finished with 11 assists while Layne finished with 10.
Coffee County will open up play in the District 8AAA tournament on Thursday as they take on Columbia in the semifinals. Coach Andrew Taylor will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season and give us an update on the district tournament which will be held in Shelbyville.