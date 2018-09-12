Coffee County Volleyball Falls at Oakland on Wednesday

Taking on former Lady Raider player Kaitlyn Thornton and her Oakland team, the Lady Raider volleyball team of Coffee County Central High School took on the Lady Patriots on Wednesday. In a hard fought match, Coffee County fell in 3 sets. The Lady Raiders fell by set scores of 21-25, 24-26, and 14-25.
In spite of cutting down on hitting errors, Coffee County was hampered by 10 service errors in the match. Coffee County was led kills by Keri Munn who had 5. Kiya Ferrell led in blocks with 4. The Lady Raiders were led in aces by Abigail Layne with 2 while Amanda Mukai was the match leader in assists with 7 and Sarah West had 4 digs for Coffee County.
Coffee County is back at home on Thursday when they host non-district rival Grundy County. First serve is set for 6 PM at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Our pregame show will begin at 5:45.