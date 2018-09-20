Coffee County Volleyball Falls at Eagleville

For the 2nd day in a row, the Lady Raider volleyball team hit the road. Taking on Eagleville in front of the Eagleville student body, Coffee County fell to the Lady Eagles in a non-district match-up. The Lady Raiders lost by set scores of: 16-25, 18-25 and 18-25.
Coffee County was led at the net by Lexi Bryan who had 8 kills and a block. Keri Munn and Keelie Hillis each finished with 4 kills and a block. Amanda Mukai offered up 8 assists while Hillis chipped in 3. Gracie Pippenger led the team in the back as she had 5 digs. Kiya Ferrell, Sarah West and Mukai each had 4. Abigail Layne finished with 3 service aces.
Coffee County will travel again on Thursday when they head to Columbia for a district match at Columbia Central. The Lady Raiders and Lady Lions will get underway at 6:30 PM.