Coffee County Volleyball Falls at Columbia

Keri Munn of CHS volleyball

Continuing the longest stretch of road games of the season, the Lady Raider volleyball team visited Columbia on Thursday night.  After a slow start, Coffee County dropped their 6th straight match in 4 sets.  The Lady Raiders lost by set scores of: 7-25, 17-25, 25-21 and 28-30

Coffee County was led in kills by Keri Munn who had 11.  Munn also added 2 blocks, a dig and an ace.  Keelie Hillis led in blocks with 3 while adding 7 kills, 9 assists and 6 digs.  Kiya Ferrell led the team in digs with 15 and aces with 3.  Ferrell added a block and 2 kills.  Amanda Mukai led the Lady Raiders in assists with 11 while adding 7 digs, 2 aces and 3 kills.

Coffee County will travel again on Saturday when they head to Smyrna for a tournament at Stewarts Creek.  The JV Lady Raiders will have games at 9 AM, 11 AM and 1 PM.   The varsity Lady Raiders will play at 10 AM, noon, 1 PM and 3 PM.