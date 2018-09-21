Coffee County Volleyball Falls at Columbia

Continuing the longest stretch of road games of the season, the Lady Raider volleyball team visited Columbia on Thursday night. After a slow start, Coffee County dropped their 6th straight match in 4 sets. The Lady Raiders lost by set scores of: 7-25, 17-25, 25-21 and 28-30
Coffee County was led in kills by Keri Munn who had 11. Munn also added 2 blocks, a dig and an ace. Keelie Hillis led in blocks with 3 while adding 7 kills, 9 assists and 6 digs. Kiya Ferrell led the team in digs with 15 and aces with 3. Ferrell added a block and 2 kills. Amanda Mukai led the Lady Raiders in assists with 11 while adding 7 digs, 2 aces and 3 kills.
Coffee County will travel again on Saturday when they head to Smyrna for a tournament at Stewarts Creek. The JV Lady Raiders will have games at 9 AM, 11 AM and 1 PM. The varsity Lady Raiders will play at 10 AM, noon, 1 PM and 3 PM.