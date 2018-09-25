Coffee County Volleyball Claims Senior Night Win over Franklin County

Hosting district foe Franklin County for Senior Night, the Coffee County volleyball needed a win to gain some momentum going into the final week of the regular season. The Lady Raiders honored seniors Abigail Layne and Brianna Gawrys before the match as the 2 Lady Raider seniors. Then Coffee County commenced to putting away Franklin County in straight sets, 25-22, 25-10 and 25-19.
Keri Munn led the Lady Raiders in kills with 10 and Lexi Bryan added 8 kills. Keelie Hillis led the Lady Raiders in aces with 5. Munn and Amanda Mukai added 4 aces as Coffee County finished with 18. Senior Abigail Layne led Coffee County with 16 assists. Mukai and Hillis each finished with 3 digs.
Coffee County is back at home on Wednesday night when they play host to Shelbyville. First serve is set for 6:30 PM. Coffee County closes out the regular season on the road on Thursday when they travel to Sparta to take on White County. Coach Andrew Taylor will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season and give us an update on the district tournament which will be held in Shelbyville.