«

»

Coffee County Volleyball Claims Senior Night Win over Franklin County

Coffee County CHS volleyball seniors Brianna Gawrys(left) and Abigail Layne(right)

Hosting district foe Franklin County for Senior Night, the Coffee County volleyball needed a win to gain some momentum going into the final week of the regular season.  The Lady Raiders honored seniors Abigail Layne and Brianna Gawrys before the match as the 2 Lady Raider seniors.  Then Coffee County commenced to putting away Franklin County in straight sets, 25-22, 25-10 and 25-19.

Keri Munn led the Lady Raiders in kills with 10 and Lexi Bryan added 8 kills.  Keelie Hillis led the Lady Raiders in aces with 5.  Munn and Amanda Mukai added 4 aces as Coffee County finished with 18.  Senior Abigail Layne led Coffee County with 16 assists.  Mukai and Hillis each finished with 3 digs.

Coffee County is back at home on Wednesday night when they play host to Shelbyville.  First serve is set for 6:30 PM.  Coffee County closes out the regular season on the road on Thursday when they travel to Sparta to take on White County.  Coach Andrew Taylor will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season and give us an update on the district tournament which will be held in Shelbyville.