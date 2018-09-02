Coffee County Volleyball Claims Pair of Wins in Choo-Choo Classic

After a 2 and 1 start on Friday night in the Choo-Choo Classic, the Coffee County CHS volleyball team was winless on Saturday to finish the Chattanooga tournament with a record of 2 and 4. The Lady Raiders annual trip to the tournament provides them competition against some of the best high school teams in East Tennessee and 2018 was no different.
On Friday, Coffee County got wins over Signal Mountain and Lookout Valley while losing to Red Bank in a trio of games at Red Bank. In the 3 set win against Signal Mountain, Coffee County got 21 kills and 8 aces while committing only 14 unforced errors. Kiya Ferrell led in kills with 6. Keri Munn had 5 blocks and Abigail Layne served up 3 aces. Keelie Hillis led in digs and assists as she had 7 of each.
On Saturday, Coffee County dropped matches to Rhea County and Tennessee High of Brostol in the preliminary rounds. In the elimination round, the Lady Raiders fell to Rhea County in straight sets. Lexi Bryan led Coffee County in kills with 5. Kaylee Smart led the team in assists with 5 while Sarah West and Shannah Frame each had 3 digs.
Coffee County will hit the court next on Tuesday as they travel to Fayetteville to take on Riverside Christian. That match will get underway at 6 PM.