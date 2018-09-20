Coffee County Volleyball Battles to 4 Set Win over Grundy County

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team welcomed Grundy County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Trying to break a 2 game losing streak and get a season sweep over the Lady Jackets, the Lady Raiders fought and clawed to a 4 set win over the visitors. Coffee County won by set scores of 25-17, 23-25, 25-12 and 25-21.
After winning the 3rd set to go up 2 to 1, Coffee County fell behind 18 to 12 in the 4th set. Abigail Layne served up a Coffee County rally to take a 20 to 18 lead and gain control of the match. Layne finished with the team lead in aces with 6. Keri Munn and Amanda Mukai each had 3 aces. Munn finished tied for the team lead in blocks with Keelie Hillis with 2. Mukai led the team in assists with 22 while Hillis added 6. Lexi Bryan led the team in kills with 12 while Kiya Ferrell and Hillis each added 10 kills.
The Lady Raiders are back in action on Saturday when they host their annual Southern Slam Tournament. In Pool play, Coffee County will take on Tullahoma at 8:30 AM, Grundy County at 11:30 AM and Columbia Academy at 1:30 PM. All 3 of those games will be help at CHS. Single elimination tournament bracket play begins at 3 PM. Tournament games will be played at Coffee County Central High, the Coffee County Raider Academy and the Coffee County Middle School.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/