Coffee County Volleyball and Soccer to Begin District Tournament

With the regular season ended for the volleyball and soccer teams at Coffee County Central High School, first round pairings for the upcoming District 8AAA tournaments have been announced. The Lady Raider volleyball team opens district tournament play on Thursday night at Shelbyville. The Lady Raider soccer team will open play on Tuesday also in Shelbyville.
The Lady Raider soccer team will open against the Eaglettes of Shelbyville on Tuesday night. That match will get underway at 6:30 PM on the Eaglettes home pitch. A win on Tuesday would advance Coffee County to Thursday night’s semifinals.
The Lady Raider volleyball team will square off against Columbia on Thursday in the District 8AAA semifinals. A win there would advance the Lady Raiders to their 6th straight district finals. The district final is scheduled for 7:30 on Thursday against the winner of the 5 PM game. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of district tournament action as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series broadcast.