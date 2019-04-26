Coffee County Track to Host “Night of Miles” Event on Saturday

The Coffee County Central High School track team will host their annual “Night of Miles” on Saturday at Carden-Jarrell Field. The one mile race is open to the public and will take place at the conclusion of Coffee County’s final home track meet of the year. The Night of Miles 1 mile race is scheduled to take place at 6:30 PM and is open to any and all members of the community who want to come out and walk/jog/run the one mile distance. The high school track meet is set to begin at 1 PM with the field events. Coach Nathan Wanuch will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the event. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln each Saturday at 10 AM. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.