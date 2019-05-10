Coffee County Track Qualifies Six for State Meet

Three individuals and 1 relay team of the Coffee County CHS track team punched their ticket for the TSSAA State Meet on Friday. Competing at the Section 2(Large) track meet at Rhea County High School, Coffee County kept their streak alive as they will have an athlete at the state meet for the 28th straight year.
For the Red Raiders, Trace Bryant qualified in the pole vault as he jumped a new personal best on 10’ 6” to claim 3rd place. The 4x400M relay team of John Dobson, Kelvin Verge, Renato Garcia and Trace Bryant ran their race in 3:32.88 to finish in 4th place and punch their ticket.
For the Lady Raiders, Chloe Haggard vaulted 6’6” to finish in 4th place and punch her ticket to the state meet in the pole vault. Macy Tabor cleared 4’ 10” for a 4th place finish in the high jump to earn her spot in the state championships.
The TSSAA State Meet will take place on Wednesday, May 22nd thru Friday May 24th at MTSU’s Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium in Murfreesboro. For full results of the Sectional Meet, go to: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/MeetResults.aspx?Meet=347500&show=all