Coffee County Track Competes on Thursday at State Track Meet

Six athletes from Coffee County Central High School competed on Thursday in the TSSAA Spring Fling state meet at MTSU’s Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium in Murfreesboro. Three Raider harriers competed in the field events in the morning session while the boys’ 4×400 relay team was in action in the running session on Thursday night.
The morning started strong for sophomore Lady Raider Macy Tabor in the high jump. Coming in at a starting height of 4’8” was higher than Macy normally starts but she “felt good” clearing the first height on her 1st attempt. “Maybe I should always start at that height” quipped Tabor after the event. Tabor cleared 5’10” in her 1st attempt before scratching on all 3 attempts at 5’. After reaching the state meet and medaling in middle school, Tabor admitted that the excitement and nerves were pretty high on Thursday. “Normally I don’t get nervous, but today my heart was racing. It sure was an experience” added Tabor.
While Tabor was high jumping, Trace Bryant was pole vaulting. After picking up the event in his junior year, this was Bryant’s first exposure to the state meet in the pole vault. After scratching on his 1st attempt, Bryant cleared 9’6” and then backed that up by clearing 10’ on his 1st attempt. When attempting his personal record of 10’ 6”, Bryant scratched all 3 times to finish short of the medal stand.
Chloe Haggard will compete in the pole vault at noon. The boys’ 4×400 team of Trace Bryant, Renata Garcia, John Dobson and Kelvin Verge will compete in the final race of the evening session. That race will take place at sometime after 7 PM.