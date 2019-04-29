Coffee County Track Closes Regular Season with Strong Home Meet Performance

In the team relays, the Lady Raiders posted a 1st place finish in the 4×800 relay; a 2nd place finish in the 4×200 relay and a 3rd place finish in the 4×100 relay. The Lady Raiders got individual event wins from: Chloe Haggard in the 100M hurdles(with a time of 18.33) and 300M hurdles(55.02), Macy Tabor in the high jump(5’), Makenzie Webb in the triple jump(26’ 7.5”) and Carlie Barnes in the shot put(32’).
Additionally, the following Lady Raiders got Top 3 finishes:
- Ryan Green – 2nd place, 100M hurdles; 2nd place, 300M hurdles;
- Madison Rooker – 2nd place, long jump; 3rd place, 1 mile run;
- Patricia Barrera – 2nd place, 3200M;
- Carlie Barnes – 2nd place, discus;
- Zoe Mills – 3rd Place, 800M;
- Chloe Haggard – 3rd place, high jump; 3rd place, long jump;
- Chandlar Carter – 3rd place, 300M hurdles;
- BriAnna Norton – 3rd place, shot put;
In the boys’ relay races, the Coffee County men got 1st AND 3rd place in the 4×400; 1st place in the 4×800; 3rd place in the 4×100 and 3rd in the 4×200 The Red Raiders got event wins from: Trace Bryant in the 300M hurdles(44.23), the long jump(19’ 4.5”) and the high jump(6’), Jacob Rutledge in the mile(4:47.42); Kelvin Verge in the triple jump(37’ 6”) and Ethan Welch in the discus(103’ 11”)
Additionally, the following Red Raiders got Top 3 finishes:
- Michael Pritchett – 2nd place, triple jump; 3rd place, long jump;
- Dillon Helms – 2nd place, high jump;
- Trace Bryant – 2nd place, shot put;
- Christian Alvarez – 2nd place, 800M;
- Bodey Todd – 2nd place, 3200M;
- Landon Kenney – 2nd place, mile;
- Renato Garcia – 3rd place, mile;
- Ethan Welch – 3rd place, high jump;
- Joshua Roberson – 3rd place, 110M hurdles;
- Ethan Beaty – 3rd Place, 400M;
- Lee Bieder – 3rd place, triple jump;
The Red Raiders return to the track on Friday at Tullahoma for the sub-sectional meet. Field events will get underway at 2 PM. Top finishers at the sub-sectional will compete in the TSSAA Sectional Meet at Rhea County on Friday, May 10th.