Coffee County Tennis Team Sweeps Giles County

Benedict Edinger of CHS tennis [Photo courtesy of Janice Talley]

The Coffee County CHS tennis team hit the road on Thursday as they traveled to Pulaski.  Taking on district rival Giles County, both the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders got a pair of sweeps.  Each team by scores of 7 to 0.

The Red Raiders ran their record to 3 and 0 on the season as they blanked the Bobcats.  Winning in singles play were: Benedict Edinger(8 to 1), Jaden Talley(8-0), Jonah Rollman(8-0), Johnathan Welch(8-0) and Landon Booth(via forfeit).  In doubles play, the team of Edinger and Talley won by a score of 8 to 0 while the team of Rollman and Tyler Rigney won 8 to 0.

The Lady Raiders improved to 2 and 1 on the season as they captured all 7 varsity matches and 3 extra matches.  Winning in singles were: Natalie ELzeer(8-0) Wren Lawson(8-1), Kylie Millaway(8-0), Emma Fulks(8-0), Paige Meadows(8-4), Esmeralda Loyza(6-4) and Macie Lawrence(6-3).  In doubles play, the Lady Raiders got wins from Elzeer and Lawson(8-1), Fulks and Meadows(8-1) and Millaway and Lawrence(6-1)

The Raider netters will take off next week for Spring Break.  They return to action on Monday, April 1st when they host Giles County in a rematch.  First serve is set for 4 PM at the Coffee County Raider Academy courts.