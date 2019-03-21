Coffee County Tennis Team Sweeps Giles County

The Red Raiders ran their record to 3 and 0 on the season as they blanked the Bobcats. Winning in singles play were: Benedict Edinger(8 to 1), Jaden Talley(8-0), Jonah Rollman(8-0), Johnathan Welch(8-0) and Landon Booth(via forfeit). In doubles play, the team of Edinger and Talley won by a score of 8 to 0 while the team of Rollman and Tyler Rigney won 8 to 0.
The Lady Raiders improved to 2 and 1 on the season as they captured all 7 varsity matches and 3 extra matches. Winning in singles were: Natalie ELzeer(8-0) Wren Lawson(8-1), Kylie Millaway(8-0), Emma Fulks(8-0), Paige Meadows(8-4), Esmeralda Loyza(6-4) and Macie Lawrence(6-3). In doubles play, the Lady Raiders got wins from Elzeer and Lawson(8-1), Fulks and Meadows(8-1) and Millaway and Lawrence(6-1)
The Raider netters will take off next week for Spring Break. They return to action on Monday, April 1st when they host Giles County in a rematch. First serve is set for 4 PM at the Coffee County Raider Academy courts.