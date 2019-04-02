Coffee County Tennis Sweeps Tullahoma

The Red Raiders swept the five singles matches. Winning for the Raiders were Benedict Edinger(8-2), Jaden Talley(8-6), Jonah Rollman(8-3), Johnathan Welch(8-6) and Landon Booth(8-6). In doubles play, the team of Edinger and Talley grabbed an 8 to 5 win.
The Lady Raiders got a doubles win from the team of Lauren Perry and Emma Fulks to capture match victory. Perry and Fulks won by a final score of 8 to 2. In singles play, Wren Lawson(8-1), Kylie Millaway(8-3) and Emma Fulks(9-7).
The Raider netters will return to the court on Tuesday when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the rival Wildcats. First serve is set for 4 PM.