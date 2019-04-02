«

»

Coffee County Tennis Sweeps Tullahoma

Wren Lawson of CHS tennis [Photo courtesy of Janice Talley]

The Coffee County CHS tennis headed to western Coffee County on Tuesday night for their first meeting of the year with Tullahoma.  The Lady Raiders edged the Lady Cats 4 to 3.  The Red Raiders completed the sweep with a 6 to 1 win.

The Red Raiders swept the five singles matches.  Winning for the Raiders were Benedict Edinger(8-2), Jaden Talley(8-6), Jonah Rollman(8-3), Johnathan Welch(8-6) and Landon Booth(8-6).  In doubles play, the team of Edinger and Talley grabbed an 8 to 5 win.

The Lady Raiders got a doubles win from the team of Lauren Perry and Emma Fulks to capture match victory.  Perry and Fulks won by a final score of 8 to 2.   In singles play, Wren Lawson(8-1), Kylie Millaway(8-3) and Emma Fulks(9-7).

The Raider netters will return to the court on Tuesday when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the rival Wildcats.  First serve is set for 4 PM.