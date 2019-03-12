Coffee County Tennis Sweeps Lawrence County

The Coffee County CHS tennis teams opened their 2019 season on the road on Tuesday as they traveled to Lawrenceburg. Avenging losses from last year, the Raiders and Lady Raiders swept Lawrence County on their home courts. The Red Raiders captured a 7 to 0 sweep while the Lady Raiders won 5 to 2.
Winning in singles play for the Lady Raiders were: Lauren Perry(by a score of 8 to 0), Wren Lawson(8 to 3) and Emma Fulks(8 to 0). In doubles play, the teams of Natalie Elzeer/Wren Lawson(8-5) and Lauren Perry/Emma Fulks(8-1) captured wins.
For the Red Raiders, singles winners were Benedict Edinger(8-3), Jaden Talley(8-6), Jonah Rollman(8-5), Johnathan Welch(8-1), Tyler Rigney(8-1) and Landon Booth(6-0) were all victorious. In Doubles play, Edinger and Talley got an 8 to 4 win while the team of Rollman and Rigney won 8 to 2.
The Raider netters will be back on the court on Thursday when they travel to Fayetteville to take on Lincoln County. First serve is at 4 PM.