Coffee County Tennis Splits with Tullahoma on Friday

In the boys’ match, the Red Raiders swept the doubles matches and won 4 of the 5 singles matches. Benedict Edinger and Jaden Talley won their doubles match 8 to 5. Jonah Rollman and Johnathan Welch won 8 to 1. In singles play, Edinger(8 to 5), Talley(9 to 8), Welch(8 to 6) and Landon Booth(8 to 1) got the Raiders 4 singles wins.
In the girls’ matches, the Lady Raiders got singles wins from Wren Lawson(8 to 3) and Emma Fulks(8 to 0). Fulks teamed up with Lauren Perry to win 8 to 2 in doubles play.
The CHS tennis team will be back at home on Monday when they play host to Lincoln County. The first matches will get underway at 4 PM.