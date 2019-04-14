«

»

Coffee County Tennis Splits with Tullahoma on Friday

Johnathan Welch of CHS tennis 2019[Photo courtesy of Janice Talley]

The Coffee County CHS tennis team welcomed Tullahoma to the Raiders’ home court on Friday.  The Red Raiders rolled to a 6 to 1 win to get the season sweep over the Wildcats.  The Lady Raiders fell in a 4 to 3 decision to settle for a season split with the Lady Cats.

In the boys’ match, the Red Raiders swept the doubles matches and won 4 of the 5 singles matches.  Benedict Edinger and Jaden Talley won their doubles match 8 to 5.  Jonah Rollman and Johnathan Welch won 8 to 1.  In singles play, Edinger(8 to 5), Talley(9 to 8), Welch(8 to 6) and Landon Booth(8 to 1) got the Raiders 4 singles wins.

In the girls’ matches, the Lady Raiders got singles wins from Wren Lawson(8 to 3) and Emma Fulks(8 to 0).  Fulks teamed up with Lauren Perry to win 8 to 2 in doubles play.

The CHS tennis team will be back at home on Monday when they play host to Lincoln County.  The first matches will get underway at 4 PM.