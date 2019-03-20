Coffee County Tennis Splits District Match with Marshall County

The Red Raiders got singles wins from Benedict Edinger(8 to 2), Jaden Talley(8-5) and Jonah Rollman(8-4). Coffee County swept the doubles matches as Ediger and Talley captured an 8 to 6 win. The team of Rollman and Tyler Rigney won 6 to 4.
The Lady Raiders were only able to capture 1 singles win as Wren Lawson won her match 8 to 5. Lauren Perry and Emma Fulks teamed up in doubles to win 8 to 4 for the other Lady Raider victory.
The Raider tennis teams are back in action on Thursday as they travel to Pulaski for a district match with Giles County. First serve is set for 4 PM.