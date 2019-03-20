«

Coffee County Tennis Splits District Match with Marshall County

Jaden Talley of CHS tennis[Photo courtesy of Janice Talley]

The Coffee County CHS tennis hosted their first home matches of the season as they welcomed district foe Marshall County to the Raider Academy courts on Tuesday.  The Lady Raiders dropped their first match of the year 5 to 2 while the Red Raiders ran their record to 2 and 0 on the season with a 5 to 2 win over the Tigers.

The Red Raiders got singles wins from Benedict Edinger(8 to 2), Jaden Talley(8-5) and Jonah Rollman(8-4).   Coffee County swept the doubles matches as Ediger and Talley captured an 8 to 6 win.  The team of Rollman and Tyler Rigney won 6 to 4.

The Lady Raiders were only able to capture 1 singles win as Wren Lawson won her match 8 to 5.  Lauren Perry and Emma Fulks teamed up in doubles to win 8 to 4 for the other Lady Raider victory.

The Raider tennis teams are back in action on Thursday as they travel to Pulaski for a district match with Giles County.  First serve is set for 4 PM.