Coffee County Tennis Collects Hardware in District Tournament on Saturday

In the varsity singles bracket, Edinger advanced to the finals with a 6-1/7-5 win over Cole Norris of Franklin County. In the finals, Edinger squared off against Nathan Randolph who needed 3 sets to squeak by the Red Raiders Jaden Talley to reach the finals. Edinger disposed of Randolph 6-1/6-4 to claim the title.In the JV singles bracket, Rigney breezed to the title with a 6 to 0 win in the finals. In the semifinals, Tyler was tested a little more but still claimed a 6 to 3 win on his way to the title.
In varsity men’s doubles, the Coffee County team of Jonah Rollman and Jonathan Welch fought hard in their semifinal match but came up short 5-7/5-7 in the loss. In varsity girls’ singles, Lauren Perry saw her Cinderella bid stopped in the semifinals as sshe dropped a 3 set match to top-seeded Alexa Hooton by scores of 6-2/2-6/5-7. In girls’ doubles, the team of Natalie Elzeer and Wren Lawson also drew the tournament’s #1 seed in the semifinals. Elzeer and Lawson fell to the eventual champs 1-6/0-6. In JV girls’ singles play, Maci Lawrence advanced to the semifinals before falling to Emily Moore of Lawrence County 5 to 3.
With the win, Edinger will advance to the singles Regional tournament in Murfreesboro on May 13th. Edinger will also lead the Red Raider team into the team district tournament on Tuesday. The Red Raiders will host Shelbyville at 4 PM with a berth in the team regional tournament on the line.
Following the match, Edinger was named the District 8 AAA MVP for boys while Jayden Talley was tabbed for the all-district team. Wren Lawson was named to the girl’s all-district team and Lauren Perry was named to the girls’ all-tournament team for her phenomenal performance. Raider tennis coach Josh Inzer was named the district coach of the year.