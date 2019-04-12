Coffee County Tennis Blanks Franklin County

The Lady Raiders got singles wins by Lauren Perry(8 -3), Natalie Elzeer(8-5), Wren Lawson(8-1), Kylie Millaway(8-5) and Emma Fulks(9-8). In doubles play, the team of Elzeer/Lawson won 8 to 3 and the team of Perry/Fulks won 8 to 1.
The Red Raiders got singles wins from Benedict Edinger(8-0), Jaden Talley(8-5), Jonah Rollman(9-7) Johnathan Welch(8-0) and Landon Booth(8-0). In doubles play, Edinger and Talley teamed up for an 8 to 5 win while the team of Rollman and Welch got an 8 to 4 victory.
The Raider netters return to the court on Friday when they host Tullahoma. First serve is set for 4 PM at the Raider Academy courts.