«

»

Coffee County Tennis Blanks Franklin County

Lauren Perry of CHS tennis 2019[Photo courtesy of Janice Talley]

The Coffee County CHS tennis team traveled to Winchester on Thursday night for their second match with the Rebels in a week.  Coffee County dominated the match sweeping both the boys and girls competition.  The Lady Raiders and Red Raiders each won by identical 7 to 0 scores.

The Lady Raiders got singles wins by Lauren Perry(8 -3), Natalie Elzeer(8-5), Wren Lawson(8-1), Kylie Millaway(8-5) and Emma Fulks(9-8).  In doubles play, the team of Elzeer/Lawson won 8 to 3 and the team of Perry/Fulks won 8 to 1.

The Red Raiders got singles wins from Benedict Edinger(8-0), Jaden Talley(8-5), Jonah Rollman(9-7) Johnathan Welch(8-0) and Landon Booth(8-0).  In doubles play, Edinger and Talley teamed up for an 8 to 5 win while the team of Rollman and Welch got an 8 to 4 victory.

The Raider netters return to the court on Friday when they host Tullahoma.  First serve is set for 4 PM at the Raider Academy courts.