Coffee County Swimmers Open State Meet on Friday

Four members of the Coffee County CHS swim team will open up competition in the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state meet on Friday in Nashville. Senior Jack Beachboard, who qualified for multiple events, will compete in the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 breaststroke.
Junior Kaylee Williams qualified for 4 events but will compete in the maximum 2 events. Williams will swim in the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 breaststroke.
Sophomore Jase Rice will compete in the 200 Individual Medley and senior Anna O’Conner will compete in the 100 butterfly.
The state meet will conclude on Saturday. The TISCA meet will be held at the Tracy Caulkins Aquatic Center at Nashville’s Centennial SportsPlex. The Centennial SportsPlex is located at 222 25th Avenue North in Nashville.