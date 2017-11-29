Coffee County Swimmers Improve on Season’s Best Marks on Monday Night

The Coffee County swim team traveled to LaVergne on Monday for a tri-meet with Oakland and LaVergne. Facing an always tough LaVergne team, along with the 7 time Rutherford County champion Oakland teams, Coffee County’s swimmers looked to lower their times from their seeding times posted earlier this year.
For the Lady Raiders, Kaylee Williams(7 seconds) and Emily Williams(5 seconds) lowered their times in the 200M freestyle. In the 50M freestyle, Kylee Boyd(2.2 seconds), Cale Hays(4 seconds), Patience Drigger(3 seconds) and Therese Roecken(1 second) cut time over their season’s best performances. Lacey West trimmed more than a half second off her season best time in the 100M freestyle while Therese Roecken was 7 seconds faster and Cale Hays was nearly 9 seconds faster. In the 100M backstroke, Anna O’Connor dropped her season best time by .58 seconds. Emily Williams knocked more than 3 seconds off her best time and Aly Hutchings clipped almost 5 seconds in the 100M breaststroke. The Lady Raider 400M freestyle relay team of E’Meilia Walker, Nicole Whitt, Andi Clutter and Lacey West lowered their season best mark by almost 15 seconds.
For the Red Raiders, Jack Beachboard lowered his time by more than 3 seconds and Jase Rice clipped 50 seconds off his time in the 200M IM. In the 50M freestyle, Terrance Claybourne(15.8 seconds), Terreal Clayboure(1.1 second) and Tristan Sons(19 seconds) all lowered their season best times. In the 100M freestyle, John Michal lowered his season best time by more than a second, Ben Davis was 11 seconds faster, William Tobitt was almost 3 tenths of a second faster and Riley Bellamy was almost 2 seconds faster. Riley Bellamy was 5 seconds faster in the 100M breaststroke. The 400M freestyle team of Jase Rice, John Michal, Ben Davis and Jack Beachboard were 15 seconds faster than their season best time.
The swimmers will hit the water again on Thursday, December 7th when they travel back to LaVergne for a meet with LaVergne and Oakland. The first race is set to begin at 6 PM.