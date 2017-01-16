Coffee County Swim Teams Prepare for Championship Meets

The Coffee County Swim teams are back in the pool this week as they work toward region championships. After completing their time trials last Thursday in LaVergne, the Raider swimmers are working toward the high school and middle school regional meets coming up later this month in Nashville.
The high school swimmers will compete at the Middle Tennessee High School Swimming Association(MTHSSA) Region championships coming up on Friday, January 27th. The meet will be held at the Centennial SportsPlex in Nashville. The meet is set to begin at 10 AM at the Tracey Caulkins Competition Pool. The Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association(TISCA) State Championship is set to be held February 10th and 11th at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
The middle school swimmers will follow on Saturday, January 28th with the MTHSSA Middle School Championships. The middle school championships will get underway at 9:30 AM on Saturday the 28th at the Centennial SportsPlex.
Swim coaches Mike and Lana Ray will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the upcoming championships and update the listeners and fans on any new qualifiers. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast LIVE each Saturday morning at 10 AM here on Thunder Radio and comes to you from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. Fans are encouraged to come by Al White and meet several of the team members and enjoy the show.