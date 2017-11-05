Coffee County Swim Teams Open Season with Strong Performances

The Coffee County swim team opened the season on Thursday night as they traveled to LaVergne. The night was highlighted by a strong performance by the relay teams. Additionally, 2 high school swimmers and a middle school swimmer posted times that qualified them for the regional meet and 2 high school swimmers posted qualifying times for the state meet.
For the Lady Raiders, the 200M medley relay team of Lindsey Cauble, Kaylee Williams, Anna O’Connor and Lacey West and the 200M freestyle relay team of Lindsey Cauble, Kaylee Williams, Anna O’Connor and Andi Clutter won their relay races.
Individual race winners were: Kaylee Williams(200M freestyle, 100M breast stroke), Lindsey Cauble(50M freestyle, 100M freestyle, ), Anna O’Connor(100M butterfly, 100M backstroke),
For the Red Raider swimmers, the 400M freestyle relay team of Jack Beachboard, Ben Davis, John Michal and Jase Rice won their relay race while the same team finished 2nd in the 200M freestyle relay.
Individual race winners were: Jack Beachboard(200M IM, 100M breaststroke) and Jase Rice(50M freestyle, 100M freestyle)
To see full results, you can got to: http://chs.coffeecountyschools.com/?PageName=%27SportPage%27&SportID=%2711111%27
The Raider swimmers are back in action on Tuesday, November 14th when they return to LaVergne for a meet. The gun sounds on the first race at 6 PM.