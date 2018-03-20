Coffee County Swim Teams Hold End of Year Banquet

For the middle school swimmers, Emily Williams earned the team MVP award. William Tobitt was named the Male Swimmer of the Year while Kennedy Norman-Young earned the Female Swimmer of the Year honor. Taylor Wall was presented the Coaches Award and Aly Hutchings was named the Most Improved swimmer.For the high school swimmers, Jack Beachboard was crowned the team MVP and the Male Swimmer of the Year. Kaylee Williams was named the Female Swimmer of the Year. Anna O’Connor was honored with the Best Teammate Award. The Coaches Award went to Allison Talley and Lindsey Cauble. Ali Marlow was named the Most Improved swimmer and Jase Rice captured the Rookie of the Year award.