Coffee County Swim Teams Hold Awards Banquet

The Coffee County Swim teams held their Awards Banquet recently celebrating the most successful year to date for the program. Head coach Lana Ray and assistant coach Mike Ray recognized the entire middle school and high school team for their efforts as a team. Additionally, the team recognized letterman that would have either been on this team for two years or achieved a region time in their first year or are seniors and had not yet been awarded a letter. Also recognized were the regional relay teams for boys and girls as well as the state championship meet swimmers. Individual awards we handed out to recognize the following individuals:
High school Swimming Individual Awards:
MVP: Jack Beachboard and Kaylee Williams
Outstanding Swimmer: Anna O’Connor and Ryan Farless
Newcomer of the Year: Nick Smith and Lindsey Cauble
Most Improved: Maria Pascual-Garcia
Coaches Award: Nicole Whitt
Courage Award: James Haney & E’meilia Walker
Captains Award: Ryan Farless
Service Award: Pryce Hutchings
Middle School Swimming Individual awards:
MVP: William Tobbitt and Kennedy Norman-Young
Outstanding Swimmer: Amber Ingleburger
Newcomer of the Year: Emily Williams
Most Improved: Aly Hutchings
To learn more about Coffee County Swimming, and to see pictures from the event, you can follow their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/RedRaiderSwimming/