Coffee County Sweeps Shelbyville; Lady Raiders Claim District Title

The Lady Raiders played another close, nail-biter with the Eaglettes. After a series of scoring runs by each team in the first half, Coffee County took a 4 point lead into the dressing room at halftime. The Lady Raiders built the lead to 8 points with 2 minutes left in the 3rd period only to see Shelbyville rally to take a 2 point lead with 3 minutes left in the game. The Lady Raiders cranked up the defense and captured the 2 point lead with 20 seconds left on a basket from Alliyah Williams. Williams also got a steal with 3 seconds remaining to seal the win.
Williams, a senior, finished with 14 points leading the Lady Raiders as she earned the Crazy Daisies player of the game. The Lady Raiders improved to 23 and 2 overall and 10 and 1 in district play.
The Red Raiders got off to another lightning fast start as they opened up a 16 to 3 lead in the first quarter. Coffee County pushed that lead to 23 at the half and 30 in the 4th quarter before substituting out the seniors to a thunderous ovation.
Garrett Booth led the Raiders in scoring with 21 points including four 3 pointers to earn the Crazy Daisies player of the game honor. De’Aaron Rozier had 14 points and Grey Riddle had 9 points as 9 different Red Raiders scored on the night.
Coffee County will hit the road on Saturday night as they travel to Winchester to take on Franklin County in the regular season finale. The Red Raiders will need a win to sew up 3rd place in the district and an automatic region berth. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM. Thunder Radio begins live coverage with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 5:50.
Download the broadcast of the games at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/