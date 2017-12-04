Coffee County Sweeps Huntland on Monday Night at “The Patch”

Holding Huntland to 10 points in the second half and 3 points in the 4th quarter, the Lady Raiders rolled to their 7th straight win. Coffee County opened up hot by racing out to a 2 to 11 lead after 1 but needed a basket at the buzzer to end the half from Morgan Jones to recapture the momentum lost to the Lady Hornets in the 2nd period. Bella Vinson led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 19 points as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Abby Morgan added 12 points and Alliyah Williams chipped in 11 as 9 different Lady Raiders scored on the night.
Grey Riddle hauled in a weak side rebound and scored the game winning basket as time expired to give the Red Raiders their 6th straight win. Cold shooting by the Red Raiders, and a strong effort from Huntland, made the boys’ game a nail-biter from start to finish. Tied at 52 with 43 seconds remaining, Coffee County patiently worked the clock down to give A.J. Rollman a shot with 3 seconds left. Riddle collected the rebound and banked in the game winner just ahead of the horn to earn the Crazy Daisies player of the game honor. Darius Rozier had 14 points to lead the Raiders and Garrett Booth collected 12. Riddle shut down the Hornets leading scorer in the 4th quarter and finished with 8 points himself. DeAaron Rozier also had 8 points.
Coffee County hits the road on Tuesday night for a non-district contest at Warren County. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM, Thunder Radio begins live coverage with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 5:50