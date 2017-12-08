Coffee County Sweeps Columbia on Friday Night

After trailing by as many as 9 in the 3rd quarter, the Red Raiders rallied to tie the boys’ game with 1:45 left in regulation. Each team traded buckets in the last minute to send the game to a first overtime. After a tie at 43 after the first overtime period, Coffee County got a 3 point basket from Darius Rozier with 2:40 remaining in the 2nd overtime. A tenacious Raider defense, including stopping 2 Columbia inbounds plays under the Lions goal in the final 5 seconds, lifted Coffee County to the win and snapped a 13 game losing streak to the Lions. Darius Rozier led the Raiders in scoring with 16 points. Harley Hinshaw and DeAaron Rozier each had 10. Hinshaw and DeAaron were named the Crazy Daisies Co-Players of the Game.
The night started off sluggish for the Lady Raiders as they came out of the 1st quarter leading 16 to 8. Coffee County outscored Columbia 36 to 8 in the 2nd and 3rd periods to invoke the running clock shortly into the 4th quarter. Bella Vinson led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 16 points. Jacey Vaughn finished with 10 points as she was named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game.
Coffee County will be back at home on Tuesday when they welcome Fayetteville to “The Patch”. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM. Thunder Radio begins live coverage with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 5:50.
Download a copy of the game broadcasts at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/