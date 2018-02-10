Coffee County Splits Regular Season Finale at Franklin County

In the boys’ game, despite leading by 8 points in the 3rd quarter, the Red Raiders could never put away the tenacious Rebels. Franklin County held leads entering the 2nd and 4th quarters, but never had a lead of more than 3 points. Coffee County took their first lead of the 4th quarter on a De’Aaron Rozier layup at the 7 minute mark, but Franklin County tied the game with 2:15 left. Coffee County ran their most patient offensive set of the night as they milked over a minute and a half off the clock, culminating in a Grey Riddle basket with 36 seconds remaining to make the score 34 to 32. Franklin County had one last chance to tie the game in the final 2 seconds but missed a free throw giving the Raiders the 1 point win.
The Raiders were led in scoring by De’Aaron Rozier who finished with 9 points. Darius Rozier had 8 points and Grey Riddle added 6 points, including the game winning basket to earn the Crazy Daisies’ player of the game honor.
After being tied at 14 at the end of the 4th quarter, the Lady Raiders trailed at the buzzer of the remaining 3 periods in their 1st loss since January 15th. Coffee County’s last lead came at the 1:55 mark of the 1st quarter 10 to 9. Franklin County hit just enough shots over the Lady Raider zone defense to build their biggest lead of the game with 4:26 remaining 54 to 47. Coffee County was able to close the gap to 2 with 14 seconds remaining, but a game tying jump shot would not fall for the Lady Raiders.
Abby Morgan led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 15 points as she was tabbed as the Crazy Daisies’ player of the game. Bella Vinson added 14 points and Alliyah Williams tacked on 11. Jacey Vaughn just missed double figures as she finished with 9 points as Coffee County will close out the regular season with a record of 23 and 3 overall and 10 and 2 in district games.
Coffee County will now wait until Monday to get the official matchups and game times for the District 8AAA tournament coming up this week. The Raiders and Lady Raiders, by benefit of their seeding, will not have to hit the floor until Saturday’s semifinal round. Thunder Radio will bring you the game times and copies of the bracket on Tuesday.
Download the broadcast of the games at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/