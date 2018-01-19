Coffee County Splits Friday Doubleheader at Lawrence County

Playing a rare afternoon district game, Coffee County traveled to Lawrenceburg on Friday to take on Lawrence County. With the girls’ game tipping off at 4 PM, a small crowd was on hand to watch Coffee County fight to a split of the district doubleheader. The Lady Raiders rolled to a 56 to 27 win while the Red Raiders fell 54 to 40.
After leading by 4 points at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Raiders outscored Lawrence County 44 to 19 in the final 3 periods to claim the season sweep over the Lady Cats. The win was the first for the Lady Raiders in Lawrenceburg since 2003.
Jacey Vaughn led Coffee County in scoring with 16 points while Jenna Garretson added 12. Abby Morgan chipped in 5 points as the win improves the Lady Raiders to 17 and 2 on the season and 5 and 1 in district play. Vaughn and Garretson were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.
The Red Raiders held a 38 to 36 lead with 2:10 left in the 3rd period. From that point, Lawrence County scored the next 13 points to seize control of the game and hand Coffee County its first district loss. Coffee County was held to 2 free throws in the final 10 minutes of the game.
Darius Rozier led Coffee County in scoring with 13 points. De’Aaron Rozier added 7 while A.J. Rollman and Garrett Booth each chipped in 6. Rollman was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. The loss drops the Raiders record to 12 and 5 overall and 5 and 1 in district play.
Coffee County will hit the road on Tuesday when they travel to Columbia. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM. Thunder Radio begins live coverage at 5:50 PM with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show.
Download the game broadcasts at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/