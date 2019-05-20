Coffee County Softball Teams Up with Al White for Fund Raising Event
Members of the CHS softball team get the proceeds frm their recent test drive event hosted by Al White Ford-Lincoln. Pictured from left are CHS softball players Lexi Holder, Alexcia Barnes & Haley Richardson, CHS coach Brandon McWhorter, Baxter White of Al White Ford-Lincoln and softball players Haidyn Campbell, Brianna Shelton and Haley Miller. [Photo provided]
Al White Ford/Lincoln, in conjunction with Ford Motor Company, hosted a Drive 4 Ur School Event to benefit the Coffee County Central High School softball team. The event, which was held in March, earned $8,000 for the Lady Raiders. A check was presented to the team at a ceremony in the Al White showroom on Monday.
Coach Brandon McWhorter was appreciative of Al White’s help. “We would like to thank Al White for their continued support of our community and sports programs. This is a great event that will help fund some needs in our program.”
Al White Ford/Lincoln raised over $65,000 this school year for schools and teams through test drive events like this one with both Ford and Lincoln. Over the past 4 years, Al White has helped raise well over a quarter of a million dollars for the community through these events. Al White’s test drive program concluded for this school year on Saturday in an event at Westwood to benefit the boys’ soccer team and girls’ volleyball.