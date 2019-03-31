Coffee County Softball Stops Warren County in Sunday Matchup

Hosting non-district rival Warren County on Sunday afternoon at Terry Floyd Field, the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team kicked off a busy week of softball. After giving up a 1st inning home run, Coffee County rallied to get their 8th win of the year. The Lady Raiders won by a final score of 6 to 1.
After falling behind 1 to 0 in the top of the 1st inning, Coffee County rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and never trailed again. After surrendering 4 hits in the first 2 innings, Keri Munn was dominant in the circle as she allowed 2 hits and did not allow a runner past 1st base over the last 5 innings. Munn finished with 11 strikeouts and no walks on the day in the circle. At the plate, Munn had an RBI double. Haley Richardson led the Lady Raider hitting attack which posted 8 hits. Richardson had 3 singles and an RBI to earn the Crazy Daisies player of the game award. Katie Rutledge had a doube and a single and drove in 1 run.
Coffee County travels to Lawrenceburg on Monday to take on Lawrence County in a battle at the top of the district standings. Both teams enter the game with district records of 3 and 0. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/