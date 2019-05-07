Coffee County Softball Powers Past Lawrence County to Advance to District Title Game

It took extra innings but the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team punched their ticket to the region tournament on Tuesday night. Taking on Lawrence County in the district tournament semifinals, the Lady Raiders avenged a loss to the Lady Cats from Senior Night with an extra inning win. Coffee County won by a final score of 3 to 2.
Coffee County got on the board in the top of the 1st inning when Kiya Ferrell reached on a bunt single and Sarah West ripped her 4th home run of the year to stake the Lady Raiders to a 2 to 0 lead. Lawrence County added a run in the 2nd and then tied the game in the 6th inning with a solo home run. In the 8th inning, Kiya Ferrell got on base after a dropped 3rd strike and was driven home by a Sarah West triple. Keri Munn erased the last 8 batters she saw to seal the win.
West finished the game with the 2 big hits and all 3 RBI to be named the Crazy Daisies Player of the game. Katie Rutledge and Ferrell each had singles as the Lady Raiders were held to 4 hits. Munn scattered 6 hits in the circle striking out 8.
Coffee County will return to Shelbyville on Wednesday for the district finals. They will take on the winner of Lawrence County and Lincoln County looking for their 2nd straight district title. First pitch is set for 7 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you all the action beginning at 6:50.