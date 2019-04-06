«

Coffee County Softball Opens Alabama Tournament with Friday Wins

Sarah West of Coffee County softball

The Coffee County CHS softball team opened up play in the Bob Jones Invitational on Friday with a pair of pool play games.  The Lady Raiders stayed perfect in their Alabama trip as they won both of their Friday games.

Coffee County opened up with a 4 to 1 win over Rogers, AL on Friday afternoon.  The Lady Raiders plated a pair of runs in each of the 1st and 2nd innings to capture the win.  Sarah West continued her hto hitting as she had a double and a home run as she drove in 2 runs.  Katie Rutledge had a double while Keri Munn laced a 2 RBI single.  Munn got the win on the mound as she scattered 6 hits and struck out 9.

In the nightcap against Madison County, AL, the Lady Raiders banged out 10 hits as Gracie Pippenger kept the long ball streak alive with a home run.  Haley Miller and Justus Turner each added doubles while Turner and Ashley Evans finished with 2 hits apiece.  Haley Richardson went the distance in the circle striking out 6 for the win.

The Lady Raiders return to action on Saturday as they open up single elimination bracket play.