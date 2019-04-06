Coffee County Softball Opens Alabama Tournament with Friday Wins

The Coffee County CHS softball team opened up play in the Bob Jones Invitational on Friday with a pair of pool play games. The Lady Raiders stayed perfect in their Alabama trip as they won both of their Friday games.
Coffee County opened up with a 4 to 1 win over Rogers, AL on Friday afternoon. The Lady Raiders plated a pair of runs in each of the 1st and 2nd innings to capture the win. Sarah West continued her hto hitting as she had a double and a home run as she drove in 2 runs. Katie Rutledge had a double while Keri Munn laced a 2 RBI single. Munn got the win on the mound as she scattered 6 hits and struck out 9.
In the nightcap against Madison County, AL, the Lady Raiders banged out 10 hits as Gracie Pippenger kept the long ball streak alive with a home run. Haley Miller and Justus Turner each added doubles while Turner and Ashley Evans finished with 2 hits apiece. Haley Richardson went the distance in the circle striking out 6 for the win.
The Lady Raiders return to action on Saturday as they open up single elimination bracket play.