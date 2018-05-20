Coffee County Softball is on Thunder Radio TONIGHT!!

District tournament action continues tonight here on Thunder Radio as the Coffee County Central High School Lady Raiders take on Lincoln County. Thunder Radio will be broadcasting bringing you live coverage of the District 8AAA Championship matchup between Lincoln County and Coffee County tonight from Lincoln County. First pitch is set for 5 PM, Lucky Knott will bring you live coverage from Fayetteville beginning with the pregame show at 4:45.
Thunder Radio will join the Nashville Predators Radio network broadcast of the Stanley Cup playoffs immediately following Coffee County softball