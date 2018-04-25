Coffee County Softball Falls to Tullahoma

The Lady Raider softball team traveled to Tullahoma on Wednesday night to renew their district rivalry with the Lady Cats. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders committed 5 errors and gave up 4 unearned runs to the Cats. Coffee County fell by a final score of 7 to 1.
After a scoreless first 3 ½ innings, Tullahoma got on the board with 3 unearned runs in the bottom of the 4th. Coffee County cut the deficit to 3 to 1 in the 6th after Lauren Tomberlin led off the inning with a single and her courtesy runner Alexcia Barnes scored on a groundout. But another pair of errors by the Lady Raiders in the bottom of the 6th helped Tullahoma add 4 more runs for the win.
Tomberlin finished with a single and a double as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Keri Munn added a pair of singles while Shelby Scrivnor had a single and the lone RBI for the Raiders.
Coffee County will play host to Tullahoma on Thursday night at Terry Floyd Field, weather permitting. First pitch is set for 6 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. Live coverage begins with the pregame show at 5:45.
