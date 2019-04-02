Coffee County Softball Falls to Cascade

The Coffee County Central High School softball team traveled to Wartrace on Tuesday for a non-district battle with Cascade. Coming off a huge district win at Lawrence County on Monday, the Lady Raiders saw a late lead slip away in a 10 to 4 loss to the Lady Champions.
Coffee County took a 3 to 2 lead in the 4th inning and added an insurance run in the 5th to go on top 4 to 2. But Cascade rallied for 6 runs in the 5th inning before adding a pair of insurance runs in the 6th.
The Lady Raiders banged out 11 hits on the night led by Katie Rutledge who was 4 for 4 with a solo home run. Keri Munn and Haley Richardson each added 2 singles while Justus Turner ripped a double. Gracie Pippenger had a 2 RBI single for the Lady Raiders.
Next up for the Lady Raiders, a trip to Alabama this weekend for the Bob Jones Tournament. Coffee County will begin their Huntsville trip with a Thursday game in Athens against Athens High School. That game will be played at Palmer Park and first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 PM.